State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Custer County.

The crash occurred on northbound Highway 69 about 12 miles north of Westcliffe.

According to CSP, a '97 Suburban was traveling north on Highway 69 when the driver overcorrected after negotiating a curve and went off the road. The vehicle rolled over as it went down an embankment.

CSP said both the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were ejected during the crash.

According to CSP, the 25-year-old male passenger died in the crash and the 25-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.