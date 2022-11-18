Skip to Content
Pueblo’s mayor vying for re-election, city council president announces plans to run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The race for Mayor of Pueblo is beginning. Thursday, Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham, a Republican, announced plans to run for mayor.

Graham, the owner of multiple businesses in Pueblo, is the first to officially announce her candidacy for next year's race.

While Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar hasn't made a formal announcement, he told KRDO he plans to seek re-election.

An official announcement from Gradisar will be released in early 2023. He's been the mayor since 2019.

Editor's Note: Thursday night KRDO reported Gradisar would not seek re-election. As we just reported, he will run for re-election. We deeply regret the error.

