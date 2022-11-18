Denver International Airport brings back free ice-skating rink after two-year hiatus

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DEN) has brought back its ice-skating rink for the fifth season after a two-year pause.

The skating rink opened Friday, Nov. 18, and is set to run through Jan. 1, 2023. Passengers and community members can ice skate for free on the outdoor plaza located between the terminal and the Westin. It's located in pre-security.

“We are excited to announce our ice rink is back for passengers and community members to enjoy,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a press release. “Whether folks are traveling to or through DEN, or just want to visit the airport for the day and enjoy this free activity with friends and family, DEN is here to provide holiday cheer!”

DEN Ice Skating Rink, Dec. 2018

The DEN ice-skating rink is open every day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting. The skate shop, located inside the Westin hotel on the west side near Tivoli Restaurant and Brewery, offers free ice skate rentals.

Airport officials said there will be refreshments and holiday treats available for purchase in the skate shop. People who prefer to stay on solid ground can enjoy the airport's outdoor lounge seating near the rink.

