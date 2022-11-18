Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a request to help a stranded motorist, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a Colorado Springs man wanted on several warrants, including attempted homicide.

Friday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach along I-25 after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call from a truck driver that a man was stranded on the side of the road. According to the sheriff's office, the truck driver said the man didn't want law enforcement called. However, the truck driver ignored the request and called CSP.

When deputies arrived, the PCSO said the man began driving away in a 2008 Infiniti G35. The man, identified as 31-year-old Wesley Adam Braden, only made it a short distance before deputies initiated a traffic stop and got him to stop.

Once he was stopped, deputies learned that Braden had several felony warrants out of Colorado Springs. After searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun.

Braden was taken into custody and arrested on the warrants. According to the sheriff's office, he also faces new charges of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and a protection order violation.

While being booked into the Pueblo County Jail, deputies learned Braden had another felony warrant that had just been issued out of Fountain for armed robbery and domestic violence.

The PCSO said the vehicle Braden was driving was reported stolen.