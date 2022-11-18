Colorado Springs man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child related to uploading abusive material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October about an individual uploading child sexual abuse material via email.

The tip was linked to another tip from 2021 related to the same email address.

According to CSPD, a search warrant related to the tips was executed in the 2000 block of Northglen Dr. this week. 46-year-old Matthew Sharb was arrested and is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

No further information regarding this case is available at this time.

Report child sexual exploitation at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at https://report.cybertip.org/