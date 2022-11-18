Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:10 AM

Colorado Springs man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child related to uploading abusive material

MGN - Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October about an individual uploading child sexual abuse material via email.

The tip was linked to another tip from 2021 related to the same email address.

According to CSPD, a search warrant related to the tips was executed in the 2000 block of Northglen Dr. this week. 46-year-old Matthew Sharb was arrested and is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

No further information regarding this case is available at this time.

Report child sexual exploitation at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at https://report.cybertip.org/

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content