Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers.

According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers.

The buck seems to be highly mobile right now, It's able to run and jump fences, making it impossible for CPW to catch.

If anyone sees the buck trapped, you're asked to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The CPW Southeast Region office in Colorado Springs can be reached at 719-227-5200.

