Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:35 PM

Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift.

The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas.

Centura Health is offering a $30,000 signing bonus for night shift nurses who join the company and work at least one year full or part-time.

According to Centura, the signing bonuses last until Jan. 31, 2023, and apply to hospital, emergency, urgent care, and resource pool nursing positions.

If the nurse is a rehire, they must have been apart from Centura for more than six months.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content