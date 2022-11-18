Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift.

The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas.

Centura Health is offering a $30,000 signing bonus for night shift nurses who join the company and work at least one year full or part-time.

According to Centura, the signing bonuses last until Jan. 31, 2023, and apply to hospital, emergency, urgent care, and resource pool nursing positions.

If the nurse is a rehire, they must have been apart from Centura for more than six months.

