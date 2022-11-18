13 Investigates speaks with congressional hopeful Adam Frisch after he conceded

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While officials are preparing for an automatic recount for Colorado's Third Congressional District, both candidates agree that it won't make much of a difference.

Friday morning, congressional hopeful Adam Frisch (D) conceded the race to incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R). During a press conference, Frisch said he called Boebert to formally concede. He told 13 Investigates the call was brief but cordial.

That came after Boebert announced her victory Thursday night.

Because of the razor-thin margin results, state law requires a recount. Still, Frisch said there were too many votes to make up during his concession speech. He said it would be "disingenuous and unethical" for his campaign or any group to raise false hope of the race swaying in his favor.

According to the Colorado Democratic Party, Frisch was a 9-point underdog after redistricting Colorado's Third Congressional District.

While he is proud of the moral victory, Frisch told 13 Investigates he's also happy with the message this close race sent to his opponent.

“I can vouch that the number one issue that resonated with Democrats, Independents, and Republicans is when I talked about people wanting the circus to stop and they knew exactly what I was talking about and they knew specifically who was leading that circus,” said Frisch.

After shocking national democrats by forcing a tight race with Boebert, Frisch said he's going to continue focusing on rural America.

“I want to help the country, as I've always wanted to do. I want to help rural America and small-town America be looked after more by the Democratic Party, which is not happening very much. And so there's a conversation about that.”

When asked if he plans on running for the Third Congressional seat again in the future, Frisch said he had to give it some thought.

