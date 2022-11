The district said they are actively working on repairs and anticipate returning to a normal schedule following the Thanksgiving break.

Students and staff should not report to school.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heritage Elementary School in Pueblo's District 60 will be closed Thursday, Nov. 17 due to a water line break.

