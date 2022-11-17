Pueblo County set to release final vote counts Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- Thursday, Pueblo County is set to release its final vote counts.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz said the final numbers should be released around 1 p.m. However, he said the vote totals in the release are final, but not official and certified.

Still, it will give a better indication of where the race in the Third Congressional District seat stands in Pueblo County.

Ortiz said his office might have to canvas one or two ballots, but the ones released today will most likely be the last ones they count.

According to Ortiz, the process always takes this long. It's only this time around that there's a magnifying glass on this particular race with a razor-thin margin.

Below is a chart indicating the current status of the race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic Challenger Adam Frisch.

All additional ballots were collected Wednesday night by 11:59 p.m.

The decision of whether an automatic recount will take place won't be made until the election is certified by Ortiz and the Secretary of State's Office. Ortiz believes that certification will happen.

To trigger an automatic recount, the final results need to be separated by less than half a percent. The Secretary of State's Office would be responsible for organizing the recount.

KRDO is following the developing race in Pueblo County. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.