Hundreds of Starbucks workers go on strike Thursday, including in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 2,000 Starbucks workers in 112 stores across the country went on strike Thursday. In Colorado, that included locations in Colorado Springs, Denver, Greeley, and Superior.

The protest coincides with Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the company gives out reusable holiday cups with certain drink purchases. A union worker told CNN choosing Nov. 17 to strike is meant to call attention to anti-union activities due to the traditionally high volume of customers on "Red Cup Day."

The Colorado Springs Starbucks was the one off of Garden of the Gods. The union said the strike is to protest the accused retaliation against union supporters.

Union officials also said the company is refusing to bargain with the union on its first labor deal.

Now, the labor relations board is taking action. It filed a national cease and desist order to prevent the coffee chain from retaliating against union supporters.

No word on which stores will be affected and if they will be able to stay open.