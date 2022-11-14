Two Colorado Spring Starbucks’ have court date set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two Colorado Springs Starbucks stores will have their day in court in March.

Back in March, the Starbucks on Academy and Flintridge and Nevada and Brookside filed to unionize wanting to push for a better work environment.

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board ordered the hearing after finding merit to several unfair labor practice charges.

"It is an amazing step that we have been waiting for for months frankly," said Bradley Kurtz, a barista and the lead union organizer for Starbucks on Academy and Flintridge.

In May, the Academy location as well as the Starbucks on Nevada voted to unionize. The Nevada store won its election but closed its doors on October 23rd.

Kurtz's location had a 50-50 split.

"Unfortunately we had the first tie in the country as far as these union votes have gone for Starbucks stores so far," said Kurtz.

Kurtz says they've since been in limbo but calls the hearing in March a step in the right direction.

The National Labor Relations Board says there is merit over alleged charges of wrongful terminations, employee interrogations, and threatening employees to deter union support.

"Right now we are hoping for a do-over election, a redo election that would likely be a couple of months after this hearing as long as there isn’t an appeal process. As long as neither party appeals we hope that it takes place a few weeks after and we hope that our election at that point would go in our favor for union recognition," said Kurtz.

The trial date is set for March 14th. KRDO reached out to Starbucks for a comment but hasn't heard back.