Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis' office announced Thursday that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said Polis tested positive Thursday morning after testing regularly due to a known exposure but is asymptomatic.

The governor will be working from home with his full schedule until he is no longer contagious, the statement said.

For more information about testing, vaccines, and COVID-19 visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/