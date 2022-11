COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' annual tree lighting celebration has been rescheduled due to frigid temperatures and snow in the forecast.

The celebration was scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 18, but has been moved to Tuesday night, Nov. 22.

The tree lighting takes place in Acacia Park in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.

The celebration happens at 5 p.m.