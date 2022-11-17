City of Colorado Springs details 2022/2023 snow and ice control plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs just recently saw its first measurable snow for the season and several inches are in the forecast for the coming days.

With snow on the way, the City of Colorado Springs has released a detailed fact sheet laying out its 2022-2023 snow and ice control plan.

According to the city, the Public Works Operation and Maintenance Division is responsible for more than 6,200 miles of roadway and prepares for snow events from September to May.

The Colorado Springs snow control fleet is made up of 50 plows, four motor graders, and six loaders. The staff needed to run a snow shift consists of 55 people working 12-hour shifts or 110 people for a 24-hour shift, according to the city.

A "full call out" means anywhere from 40 to 50 plows are in operation.

The city's snow and ice response is as follows:

When snow is predicted

• Anti-icing material, liquid magnesium chloride, is applied to main streets before it snows when

weather conditions permit. This helps prevent snow from bonding to the pavement.

When snow begins

• De-icing material is applied to main streets to prevent snow from building up and turning into ice.

• Main streets are plowed by heavy plows. If 6 inches of snow or more accumulates, the main streets

have been cleared, and the snow has stopped falling, then residential streets are treated as

resources allow.

• Depending on location, either Ice Slicer – a dry material that looks like sand, but is a naturallymined mix of sodium chloride and potassium chloride – or liquid magnesium chloride may be used

to de-ice.

When it’s a major snow event

• A major snow event is defined as 12-plus inches of snow accompanied by prolonged freezing

temperatures.

• Anti-icing and de-icing material is applied only to main streets to prevent snow from building up

and turning into ice and may be utilized to improve traction and decrease ice on roadways.

• The first priority is to plow main arterials and streets that connect neighborhoods to those

arterials. This helps the streets with the most regular and emergency traffic to be as safe as

possible. Weather conditions determine the number of plows and type of materials used for each

storm.

• When primary and secondary routes are cleared and safe for travel, the division will begin plowing

and applying anti-skid material in residential areas where accumulating snowfall has exceeded 6

inches. This occurs after the storm has passed and snowfall has ceased.

Additional information on plow routes and snow operations can be found at, ColoradoSprings.Gov/Snow