Republican and Democratic congressional committees accused of harassing Pueblo voters

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a week after the 2022 Midterm Election, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder's Office is working through cured ballots. This effort comes as the state and country wait to see who will win Colorado's Third Congressional District seat, a race that has yet to be called.

Since the election, Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz told KRDO many Pueblo County voters have reportedly been harassed by calls from the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

These phone calls specifically address the race between Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

Ortiz's Tweet from Tuesday

According to Ortiz, the groups got voter information through the Pueblo County website's ballot cure list.

The Secretay of States office (SOS) confirmed the cure list is a public document. The state said the SOS office provides it to subscribers to the voter file. However, every county does it differently. Some have a posting list and others have lists that are available through requests.

Ortiz said he posts the cure list publically.

"Your voter registration is an open record. There's personal information in there, like your birthday, your Social Security number, your driver's license number, your email address. We don't ever give those out. But, you know, the citizens have the right to see who voted and it's in the law," said Ortiz.

KRDO reached out to the DCCC and the NRCC.

Below is a statement provided by the DCCC:

“Democrats on the ground are working to respectfully ensure every voter’s vote is counted.” Democratic Congressional Committe Spokesperson James Singer

We have yet to hear back from the NRCC.

Ortiz also said volunteers from both campaigns here in Pueblo are also going to their doors making voters uncomfortable by being rude and aggressive.

Despite the alleged aggression, Ortiz said his team is working hard to get the votes counted by Thursday. The deadline to cure voter ballot errors is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.