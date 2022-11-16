FBI activity at a second scene in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, reports of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a second scene in the Colorado Springs area came in.

Just after 1 p.m., the FBI confirmed with KRDO agents were conducting a court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation in the Security-Widefield area.

This was near the intersection of Metropolitan St. & Kipling St.

The FBI was first reported in east Colorado Springs just before noon.

At this time, the FBI wasn't able to confirm whether or not the two scenes were connected.

KRDO is working to gather more information.