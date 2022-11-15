Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo through Nov. 21

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter for the Steel City.

According to the mayor's office, the declaration for the City of Pueblo begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and ends at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The mayor's office said this ordinance is in response to the National Weather Service predicting low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.

Monday, the NWS said, "unseasonably cold temperatures remain in the offing throughout the upcoming week."

NWS Pueblo, Nov. 14, 2022

During this time, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions can utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.