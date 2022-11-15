Colorado Springs breaks record for traffic deaths in one year with fatal Monday night crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has now broken the record for traffic deaths in a single year after another pedestrian was killed Monda night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were notified that a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on S. Academy Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

CSPD said the pedestrian had been crossing Academy Blvd. in the midblock, not the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

This death marks the 52nd traffic death in Colorado Springs so far in 2022. The previous record was set in 2020 with 51 traffic fatalities.

Police told KRDO they're reminding drivers to stay vigilant and safe during the holiday season. That includes slowing down on the roads.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation. However, investigators say speed and impairment aren't considered factors. Police did not provide further information on whether or not any arrests were made.

This fatal crash was one of two accidents involving pedestrians that happened Monday night.

The first happened around 8 p.m. near Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. The driver in that crash tried fleeing the scene but was eventually caught and arrested.

CSPD said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.