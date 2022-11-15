Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training.

According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

The USAFA said Taylor served in the U.S. Air Force Academy Judge Advocate office as the deputy chief of military justice. At the time of the accident, she had been selected for Squadron Officer School and was headed to Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. for a class that was scheduled to begin Monday.

Taylor earned her law degree from the University of Maine in 2019 and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force following Officer Training School at Maxwell AFB in 2020.

