Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head. The Associated Press has learned the weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The incident marked a major security lapse and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons. The agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates says it’s investigating.