Fatal crash shuts down S. Academy late Monday

A pedestrian was killed trying to cross South Academy late Monday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.

A spokesperson at the scene told KRDO the adult male was crossing mid-block between Chelton Road and South Murray around 9:30pm when a vehicle struck him.

The victim died at the scene.

Crash investigators don't believe the driver was speeding or under the influence, and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was also crossing at a point where there was no stoplight or crosswalk.

The crash shut down both the northbound and southbound sides, and traffic was expected to be diverted around the scene until around midnight.

This is the 52nd traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, which breaks the previous single-year record of 51 set back in 2020.

