Family says Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water

CAIRO (AP) — The family of Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he has started drinking water again. The announcement came in a letter that the family says it received from Abdel-Fattah through the prison authorities on Monday. It was dated on Saturday. Abdel-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners, had intensified his hunger strike at the start of the U.N. climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this month to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners. He had stopped taking food earlier and then he also stopped drinking water. His health condition subsequently worsened, raising fears he could die in prison.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.