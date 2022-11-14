ConnectCOS transportation plan open for public review

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first city-wide multimodal transportation planning effort in two decades is now up for public review, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

It's called the ConnectCOS transportation plan.

The purpose is to access Colorado Springs' current transportation system and establish an efficient, accessible, safe, and well-connected network for people who drive, walk, bike, and use public transit, the city stated.

The draft outlines a deep assessment of the state of Colorado Springs' transportation system based on technical analysis and public input, the city stated. It reflects over 50 public meetings, elected officials, boards, and committees; over 2,500 comments, and survey responses; and technical analysis and plan development.

In the city's comprehensive plan, transportation investments help Colorado Springs understand the vision to grow from the PlanCOS.

Community-supported goals:

safe

equitable

sustainable

efficiently reliable

accessible

connected

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the transportation plan before Dec. 6.

You can find the draft of the plan here.