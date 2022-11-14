Colorado Springs Police warn car theft and break-ins increase every winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say car thefts rise this time of year due to "puffing." That's when someone starts their car and leaves it unattended to warm up on cold days. For obvious reasons, this increases dramatically in the winter months.

Not only that, but car break-ins are also on the rise as the holiday season approaches.

CSPD says with car break-ins, people will often leave their key fob in their car or forget to lock their car. They'll also leave their window cracked. These mistakes make their vehicle a prime target for thieves without even having to break in.

"Don't leave your keys right inside your door," Officer M.J. Thomson said with CSPD. "Unfortunately the criminals will go right inside the garage door, they'll open up the interior door to your home and see the car keys right there sitting on the table. So hide them in a different place, put them in a different location, and not near the vehicle itself."

Parking lot break-ins rise every year around the holiday season beginning with Black Friday. Thieves know people are out hopping from store to store, and are more likely to leave shopping bags in back seats.

It's very important not to leave valuables in clear sight. If they must be left in the car, officers say to leave them locked in the trunk.

"Colorado is centralized in the United States," Thomson said. "We've got I-25 that runs north and south, I-70 that runs east and west. So it's a place for people to steal vehicles to transport drugs, to transport stolen items. So it's very important that we're not leaving anything in the vehicle that people can see. Obviously keys, people leave keys in their car all the time."

A common practice for thieves is walking around a neighborhood or parking lot and jiggling door handles to see if they're unlocked. If they're locked, most of the time they'll move on. So it's most important to make sure your doors are always locked, and that you take your key fob with you.

Officers also advise to always park in a well-lit area at night whenever possible.