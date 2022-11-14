Ballots still coming in for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The race for Colorado's Third Congressional District is still too close to call, nearly a week after the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is still leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by more than 1,100 votes as of Monday evening.

Now, many are wondering how many ballots are left. However, that's not an easy answer to find.

The Secretary of State's Office wasn't able to provide a specific number of ballots that still needed to be counted in the race for Colorado's District Three House seat.

The state said it changes minute to minute depending on the county. When it comes to analyzing how many votes still need to be counted, officials can only go off of models and predictions.

Over the weekend, Frisch told KRDO that anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 votes still needed to be counted. Monday, his campaign team said their estimate includes information directly from the 27 county clerks within Colorado's Third Congressional District.

That estimate also includes military and overseas ballots and ballots that need to be cured due to voter error.

The clerks in Mesa, Pueblo, and Garfield counties all said they won't be releasing any more information about the ballot count until Thursday.