Wilson sacked 6 times, picked off late as Denver loses again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Wilson can run and throw the ball all over the field. But the 11-year veteran looks much more like a rookie with the Denver Broncos than the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback he was for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson threw for 286 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss at Tennessee. The quarterback with the five-year, $245 million deal also wound up sacked a season-high six times. He also was intercepted at the goal line with 11 seconds left in the Broncos’ 17-10 loss. Wilson says he’s got to find a way to get his team more touchdowns.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.