Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday has been imploded. The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself Sunday after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961. The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire. The property’s future is unclear after voters on Tuesday rejected plans for a high-rise hotel and condo tower.

