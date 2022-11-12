Proposition 122: Decriminalizing psilocybin mushrooms has passed, but not everyone is excited about it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Colorado Proposition 122 has officially passed. 52% of Coloradans voted in favor of the proposition, and 47% voted against it. The ballot proposition has decriminalized psilocybin mushroom possession for adults ages 21 and older and eventually allows state-licensed treatment centers to administer the drug under the supervision of trained staff.

Anthony Caballero, a previous army veteran, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019. He said while on deployment, he was blown up by two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Caballero suffers from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He said he tried to get help from the Veterans Affairs (VA), but he said nothing was helping.

Credit: Anthony Caballero

"I had suicidal attempts and ideations," Caballero said.

He decided that something had to change. White at the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs, Caballero began researching the use of psilocybin mushrooms. He eventually tried them himself and says it changed his life.

"It helped me process all that trauma I was going through and all that trauma that I couldn't face. I was able to face it and think about it in a new light."

Caballero says he is happy that this proposition passed.

"I'm just excited for people to get the help."

However, Luke Niforatos, the chairman of Protect Colorado Kids, the committee opposing Proposition 122, said he does not deny that this drug can help people, but says the drug needs to stay in controlled environments to ensure patient safety.

"For example, fentanyl helps people in hospital settings in very controlled environments. We have a hospital-grade setting that the people receive. Does that mean, I think, a corporation to form around fentanyl and sell fentanyl from healing centers across our state? No, it doesn't. Does that mean I'm denying that fentanyl can help people? No, absolutely not. It means that science has said that this is useful in specific settings, and we should follow those settings for patient safety," Niforatos said.

Niforatos believes issues regarding drug legalization should be left to doctors, not voters.

"I don't want to be voting on every single medicine that Big Pharma comes up with. I would like scientists to review these medicines and tell us what's safe and what's not," said Niforaots.