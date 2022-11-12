King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time

LONDON (AP) — Britain will pause for a two minutes of silence on Sunday to remember the nation’s war dead as King Charles III leads a Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch. Charles and other royals and senior politicians will lay wreaths at the Cenotaph, the national war memorial in central London, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. Remembrance Sunday is marked every year in the U.K. on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on Nov. 11. Big Ben, which has undergone five years of repairs, will be struck 11 times to mark the start of the silence. This year’s service is dedicated both to fallen soldiers in wars past and to Ukrainians fighting Russia’s invasion.

