With no clear winner, Sweden in limbo after vote

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is waking up to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs secured a clear governing majority in elections that saw another boost for the far-right Sweden Democrats, which are now the country’s second largest party. With more than 94% of the ballots counted, the center-right opposition has a razor-thin edge over the governing Social Democrats and their allies in the center-left bloc. However, the election authority said a result will not be known before later this week. As of now, the preliminary results make it unlikely any party will secure a majority of 175 seats in Sweden’s parliament.

By VANESSA GERA and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

