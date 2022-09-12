‘Paws to Read’ programs within Pikes Peak Library District giving confidence to readers of all ages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Library District's 'paws to read' program brings the young and the young at heart a chance to read to therapy dogs to practice fluency and reading smoothly out loud.

"They come in, they can read a book to the dog, and it helps them practice fluency and reading smoothly," Pikes Peak Library District Senior Associate Carol Scheer said. "They're able also to just tell the dog a story or show the dog a picture."

The program sessions are held several times a week at various locations in the Pikes Peak Library District.

"They get to read to what we call a non-judgmental listener because the dog doesn't judge you," Scheer said.

Each location and date has an assigned therapy dog, which has been vetted by the program.

"The dogs are familiar with being around kids and very calm and just fun to be around," Scheer said.

Organizers say they have seen this program help kids build their confidence in a fun and unique way. As well as gain an interest in reading.

"There was this one story where the mom came back in tears because of the way her child had interacted and the positive experience that he had," Scheer said. "Before school and reading out loud was hard but with the dog, it was just perfect."

To view a schedule of paws to read events by time and location, click here. The schedule also has a list of which dog will be at each session with a picture and bio.