Hiker from Blanca Peak identified after search and rescue mission

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Alamosa Volunteer Search And Rescue (AVSAR) was alerted about a missing hiker on September 7, 2022.

AVSAR began a search and rescue mission to find the hiker who is now identified as Justin Seagren.

AVSAR says that Seagren had fallen on the descent down from Blanca Peak.

According to AVSAR, they began inserting team members by flight for life (FFL), heavy with technical gear, adjacent to one of the Blue Lakes. With the help of the reporting party, the fallen hiker, Justin, was spotted by the FFL crew, and even after multiple passes of the helicopter, there was no movement or signs of life.

AVSAR says that they "would like to extend their most sincere condolences to everyone who loved and knew Justin. We cannot thank the reporting parties enough who stayed on scene for several hours after the accident, triggered their SOS immediately, and assisted the helicopter in locating him."

