California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battling a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes. Meanwhile remnants of last week’s Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews increased containment of another huge blaze. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles, with 10% containment. In Southern California, flash floods inundated roads and highways across inland areas. More than 50 people were rescued after mudslides trapped at least 24 cars and a responding fire truck in the mountainous Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles on Sunday.

