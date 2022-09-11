Pueblo sports bars to enjoy NFL and college games this football season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Football season is back. For many, that means gathering around TVs or going to games in person. For others, football season is an opportunity to frequent a local sports bar.

Our partners at The Pueblo Chieftain compiled a list of locally owned places where fans can watch games across the Steel City.

CaT's Pourhouse Pub & Grill

Zachary Allen/The Pueblo Chieftain

This sports bar, located in Pueblo West, has nearly 30 TVs to give everyone in the restaurant a good view of what's happening on the field. Owner Coleen Guidry told The Pueblo Chieftain they serve everything from blackened salmon to chicken tenders.

During Broncos games, Guidry says CaT's raffles off items like jerseys, footballs, gift baskets, and more. To ensure the safety of their customers, Guidry says they also hire designated drivers.

You can visit CaT's Pourhouse Pub & Grill at 147 Tiffany Dr, Pueblo West, CO 81007.

The City Bar and Grill

Coming up on its first anniversary, The City Bar and Grill said it became a go-to spot for many to watch the Colorado Avs journey to their Stanley Cup title.

Now, manager Morgan Mattarocci told The Pueblo Chieftain she hopes to see an even bigger turnout for football season.

"We have NFL specials ... You can do 16 wings and a bucket (five beers) for $25 or a pizza and a bucket for $25," Mattarocci told The Pueblo Chieftain. "You can do all three for $45."

The specials aren't just for NFL games, Mattarocci said The City will run similar deals during Colorado State University-Pueblo games.

You can visit The City Bar and Grill at 106 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO.

First Round Draft Pub and Restaurant

Typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, First Round Draft Pub and Restaurant is ideal for those looking to cheer on their alma mater during college football games.

In addition to daily food and drink deals, First Round Draft offers people a chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor cornhole before a game airs on one of the bar's five TVs.

Cole McCarthy, the restaurant's assistant manager, told The Pueblo Chieftain they are considering opening for Sunday football this fall.

You can visit First Round Draft Pub and Restaurant at 611 S McCulloch Blvd W Pueblo West, CO 81007.

ThunderZone Pizza and Tap House

Zachary Allen/The Pueblo Chieftain

CSU-P students won't have to travel far to enjoy away games and NFL games at ThunderZone Pizza and Tap House. This bar and pizzeria stream every ThunderWolves game, home and away.

While there, people can enjoy the Tundra Limeade, an alcoholic cherry limeade named after the late and great ThunderWolf mascot, Tundra.

"It's a rockin' environment," owner Ryan Howard told The Pueblo Chieftain. "We do a lot on college game day, especially for CSU Pueblo because we're right across the street, but also on Sundays, it's pretty full in here ... we show all the Broncos games, of course, with the sound on ... we can put pretty much any game on if they want to watch."

On Wednesdays', ThunderZone hosts an hourlong radio show featuring CSU Pueblo football head coach John Wristen.

You can visit ThunderZone Pizza and Tap House at 2270 Rawlings Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001.

ThunderZone also has a second location, ThunderZone West, at 74 Component Drive, Suite 110, in Pueblo West.

KRDO 13 will be airing the game Monday, Sept. 12. Game coverage begins at 6 p.m. and kick-off is 6:15 p.m.