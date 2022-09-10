Huge quake hits Papua New Guinea, extent of damage unclear

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. A geologist in Kainantu, the largest town close to the epicenter, reported dishes crashing from shelves and shaking for more than a minute. The quake hit at 9:46 a.m. local time at a depth of some 30 to 40 miles located 42 miles east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area. NOAA has since advised there is no tsunami threat. Papua New Guinea, the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

