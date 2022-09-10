First responders hold charity soccer match to honor fallen deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's office (EPSO/CSPD) are battling it out on the pitch against the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). While the first responders do this every year, this game is a little different, being played in honor of fallen EPSO deputy Andrew Peery.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Peery was one of two victims shot in killed in a Security-Widefield shooting. The suspect is believed to have taken his life as well.

According to CSPD, the sheriff's office received a 911 call transferred from Fort Carson at 5:07 P.M. When two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect, 33-year-old John Paz.

According to the sheriff's office, deputy Dan Carey returned fire after Peery was shot. Eventually, other personnel arrived and began lifesaving measures on Peery, who died at the hospital.

Peery was also a veteran, once stationed at Fort Carson. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2016.

EPSO Sergeant Jason Garrett says his agency, the community, and regional law enforcement partners have been mourning the loss of Peery and celebrating his life through various activities like this one.

"I think it's important to remember that sacrifice on a continuing basis and engaging in activities like this and being purposeful about remembering Andrew and his sacrifice," Garrett said.

All proceeds from the match will support the All Clear Foundation. The All Clear Foundation exists to serve and benefit the national emergency responder community and believes it has a duty to support the overall wellness of all responders nationally.