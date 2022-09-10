Albania reports 2nd cyberattack by Iran, on border systems

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Interior Ministry says one of its border systems has been hit by a cyberattack that came from the same Iranian source as an earlier attack that led the country to break diplomatic relations with Iran. A statement on Saturday said the previous evening a police transmitting system was found to be “under a cyberattack similar to the one that (government portal) e-Albania suffered in July.” Local media reported long queues in at least two border crossings in the south. Albania, a NATO member, cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its embassy staff this week over the cyberattack. On Friday the U.S. government imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to the attack on Albania.

