Union Printers Home Foundation transferring spots to Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Union Printers Home Foundation is transferring 429 cemetery spaces to Evergreen Cemetery, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says that the Union Printers Home opened in 1892 as the world's largest tuberculosis care facility, treating over 25,000 patients. The facility purchased nearly 1,500 spaces in Evergreen Cemetery for its residents and more than 1,000 are buried there.

According to the city, the transfer provides families the opportunity to purchase spaces in the oldest section of the cemetery, which until now, was nearly sold out.

“The Foundation’s relationship with the City of Colorado Springs, its residents, and Evergreen Cemetery dates back 130 years, and it is only befitting that we recognize, and honor, our rich history together. On behalf of The Union Printers Home Foundation, we’re not only proud but humbled, to be able to make this transfer to the City of Colorado Springs and Evergreen Cemetery,” stated Dan Wasser, President of the Foundation.

Evergreen was deeded to the city in 1875 by city founder General William Jackson Palmer. Since then, the original 10 acres have grown to over 220, with more than 90,000 burials.

Many of the city’s pioneers are buried at Evergreen Cemetery, including American prospector and philanthropist Winfield Scott Stratton, poet Helen Hunt Jackson, and General William Jackson Palmer.

In 1993, Evergreen became only the second cemetery in the state to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information about the city’s cemeteries click here.