Pueblo West ballot measure will again ask voters to approve 1% sales tax for roads

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- This November, voters in Pueblo West will once again be asked to approve a ballot measure that will collect sales tax for road maintenance.

This is the third time there will be a ballot measure asking to allow a 1 percent sales tax for road maintenance.

According to our news partners in Pueblo, the Pueblo West Metro District approved the ballot measure on Thursday. It calls for the collection of up to $5 million each year “for the purpose of maintaining, repairing, and improving roads as well as associated drainage and stormwater features.”

For years, Pueblo West residents have raised concerns about the growing population and worsening condition of roads. Last November, the metro district voted to allow Pueblo County to take over maintenance of all roads in the district. All of the funds collected from the 1 percent sales tax would go to Pueblo County.

RELATED:

Pueblo County steps in to try to fix road issue in Pueblo West

Pueblo West residents sign petition to fix gravel roads, Metro District struggling to keep up