Pueblo Bulls hosting opening weekend Fan Fest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's opening weekend for the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club and to celebrate, they are hosting a fan fest Saturday before the game.

The fan fest will be at the Pueblo Ice Arena from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the season opener at 3 p.m.

The fan fest will have food, drinks, face painting, artists, candy, yard games, a bounce house, and a DJ. The entire event is donation based with all proceeds going to support Pueblo youth hockey.