Wildland fire north of Fort Collins responded to by multiple agencies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Poudre Fire Department (PFD) tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that crews were responding to a wildland fire Northeast of Ted's Place.

Crews are currently working the County Road 21 Fire north of Fort Collins with Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Wellington Fire.

At 4:30 p.m. a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21, and north to County Road 66.

As of 6:36 p.m., the fire is approximately 120 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and tanker have made multiple drops along the fire line.