Trail closures this weekend in Cheyenne Mountain State Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many trails will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), all trails on the park's south side will be closed until mid-afternoon for a trail race. A map of the park, seen above and below, shows that means the majority of the trails in the park will be closed for the race.
CPW said the area highlighted in pink on the map indicates areas with trails that will be closed.
The park's archery range and north end will remain open during the race.
ATTN fans of @CheyenneMtnSP: All trails on the park's south side (highlighted in pink) will be closed Sunday, Sept. 11, until mid-afternoon for a trail race.— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 8, 2022
Trails north of the park road (in green) and the Archery Range Trails will be open all day.
Sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/qNdICS5N91