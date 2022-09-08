Skip to Content
Trail closures this weekend in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

All trails in the pink area will be closed for the race.
CPW
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many trails will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), all trails on the park's south side will be closed until mid-afternoon for a trail race. A map of the park, seen above and below, shows that means the majority of the trails in the park will be closed for the race.

CPW said the area highlighted in pink on the map indicates areas with trails that will be closed.

The park's archery range and north end will remain open during the race.

