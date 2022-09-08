State implements stricter permit requirements for minor sources of air pollution

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division is implementing stricter requirements for general permit applications.

General permits are for minor sources of air pollution, which are regulated by both state and federal agencies.

According to the state, businesses will now have to complete a checklist as part of new applications. The checklist will certify that the business has performed a robust review of construction projects that create new sources of air pollution. The review should prevent projects from exceeding federal national ambient air quality standards.

“The EPA has informed us that they will be offering more specific guidance on issuing general permits in the coming years, and we welcome that guidance. But we also cannot wait to enact more protective measures in our general permits, so that’s why we’re moving ahead now. Colorado is choosing to lead, once again, on reducing air pollution and protecting our environment,” said Trisha Oeth, director of Environmental Health and Protection at CDPHE.