Sierra vs Liberty
The Liberty Lancers won a thriller over Sierra, 26-20, in overtime.
Liberty improves to 1-2 this season.
Sierra falls to 0-3.
The Liberty Lancers won a thriller over Sierra, 26-20, in overtime.
Liberty improves to 1-2 this season.
Sierra falls to 0-3.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.