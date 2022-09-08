Skip to Content
Sierra vs Liberty

The Liberty Lancers won a thriller over Sierra, 26-20, in overtime.

Liberty improves to 1-2 this season.

Sierra falls to 0-3.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata

