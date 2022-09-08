Recovery efforts underway in Blanca Peak area

SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue reported they were responding to a mission in the Blanca Peak/Ellingwood Point area.

The groups advised there would be helicopter activity in the area on Thursday and asked the public to stay clear.

Thursday morning, the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO that this mission is a recovery effort to find the body of a hiker who reportedly fell around 100 feet somewhere in the Lily Lake area on Wednesday.

No further information about this incident is available at this time.

This story will be updated once we know more.