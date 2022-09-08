Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent return next week

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Marathon and Pikes Peak Ascent returns next week with three days of celebrating Pikes Peak running, culminating in the Pikes Peak Ascent and the 67th running of the Pikes Peak Marathon.

The festivities begin on Wednesday with the Kickoff Celebration Event at Red Leg Brewing Company. Then things continue Thursday and Friday with multiple events in Manitou Springs and the surrounding area.

The Pikes Peak Ascent will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. This year it will be part of the 2022 Golden Trail World Series races as well as the North America Golden Trail National Series. A live stream of the race will be broadcast in Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

The 67th Pikes Peak Marathon will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18. A small race expo will take place in Soda Springs Park with a live broadcast. As always, the Pikes Peak Marathon will provide the special opportunity to participate in ‘America’s Ultimate Challenge’ for all levels of trail runners.

A full schedule of events for the week can be found below.

FULL EVENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, September 14

5:00 - 7:00 PM Kickoff Celebration Event Red Leg Brewing Company

Thursday, September 15

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Scheels Expo Memorial Park, Manitou Springs

Ascent & Marathon Bib pickup, merchandise sales, beer garden

Celebration of running in the Pikes Peak region

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Live Music with Last Patrol

Friday, September 16

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Scheels Expo Memorial Park, Manitou Springs

Ascent & Marathon Bib pickup, merchandise sales

12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beer Garden Open

4:00 PM Press Conference (top 3 GTWS runners + local elite runners)

4:30 PM Athlete Presentation (top 10 GTWS men/women)

Salomon Athlete poster signing session

5:00 PM Community Shakeout Run Presented by Salomon and Mt. Chalet

Introduce Pioneers of Running

5:30 PM Salomon Happy Hour drinks

6:00 PM ‘Phil Up Your Heart’ Fund Award

Saturday, September 17

5:30 AM - 7:00 AM Bib pickup Memorial Park, Manitou Springs

Ascent ONLY

Sweat Check

6:45 AM Fan Zone presented by Salomon

Cheer on the Ascent runners from the roundabout at Manitou Ave. and Ruxton Ave. Walk along Manitou Ave. 0.4 miles from the start line to join this fan zone.

7:00 AM Pikes Peak Ascent Wave 1 start

7:02 AM Wave 2 start

7:03 AM Wave 3 start

(each wave begins 60 seconds after the previous wave)

9:00 AM - 9:30 AM First finishers Pikes Peak Summit

Approximate time of first male and female finishers

Female Record: 2:24:58 (Kim Dobson 2012)

Male Record: 2:01:06 (Matt Carpenter 1993)

Top 3 photo opportunity at Summit

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Scheels Expo Memorial Park, Manitou Springs

Beer Garden Open, Post race party, food, merchandise sales

5:00 PM Ascent Awards Ceremony

Sunday, September 18

5:30 AM - 7:00 AM Bib pickup Memorial Park, Manitou Springs

Marathon ONLY

Sweat Check

7:00 AM Pikes Peak Marathon Wave 1 start

7:02 AM Wave 2 start

7:03 AM Wave 3 start

(each wave begins 60 seconds after the previous wave)

10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Post Race Party Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Merchandise Sales, Finisher Items, Beer

10:00 AM - 11:15 AM First finishers Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Approximate time of first male and female finishers

Female Record: 4:02:41 (Maude Mathys 2019)

Male Record: 3:16:39 (Matt Carpenter 1993) Female Doubler Record: 7:19:23 (Kim Dobson 2016) Male Doubler Record: 5:47:51 (Matt Carpenter 1989)



1:30 PM Awards Ceremony

Top 5 Overall and Master’s

4:00 PM Age Group Marathon Awards Ceremony

5:30 PM Marathon Finish Line Closes