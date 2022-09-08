Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers delivers eighth and final State of the City address
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his eighth and final State of the City address.
During this address, city officials say Mayor Suthers will touch on infrastructure, economic growth, and community collaboration.
The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC.
The speech will be broadcast live through the City's YouTube page.
Watch below: