Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting low-sensory event, Silent Night at the Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is encouraging guests to disconnect from distractions and reconnect with nature during its Silent Night event.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, guests can disconnect and recharge during the quiet zoo experience with only the natural sound of animals and the mountainside.

The event will be a whispers-only environment. Attendees will be asked to silence their phones and other noisy devices and keep all communications to a whisper.

'Noise-friendly' building will be available for those who need to make a phone call or speak louder. The rest of the zoo will be quiet.

The event is open to all ages, but the zoo encourages guests to consider whether they will enjoy and respect the ambiance of the event.

Giraffe and budgie feedings will be available during the event, along with limited low-noise dining options at The Grizzly Grill. Unlike other evening events though, there will be no live music, announcements over loudspeakers, or keeper talks.

Advanced tickets are required for the event. Tickets can be purchased here.