Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over officer in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Brighton Police Department is seeking more information about a man who stopped an off-duty police officer last weekend in Brighton.

According to our news partners in Denver, Brighton officers responded to a report of a police impersonator last Saturday afternoon on I-76.

An off-duty officer who called in the report said he was driving his personal vehicle when the vehicle pictured above attempted to stop the officer by activating blue and red lights, police said. The vehicle then started break-checking the officer and forced him to pull over.

Police said the man exited the vehicle wearing a shirt that said "security" and approached the off-duty officer with a silver badge in his hand.

The man was arrested at the scene and booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone who may have had contact with the suspect is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"As a reminder, official law enforcement vehicles come in many different sizes and shapes," police said. "If you ever have a question about an unmarked vehicle pulling you over, please put your hazards on, continue at a safe speed, and call 9-1-1 to confirm the identity of the vehicle."